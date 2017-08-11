

Radio Posted in:

The Right Side Of The Pond: Masterpieces of Character

By

Aug 11, 2017 - 4:37:31 PM



By TRSOTP Aug 11, 2017 - 4:37:31 PM



This week, Mav and 'Plan are in the mood to discuss the matches they feel best exemplify the importance of character in wrestling. The boys choose a match each from every era of the modern day WWF/E and break it down in trademark detail. Hear them discuss the genius of the likes of Randy Savage, Jake Roberts, Bret Hart, Triple H, Steve Austin, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and many more! This is one of the most fun and in depth shows we've done- make sure you tune in! This week, Mav and 'Plan are in the mood to discuss the matches they feel best exemplify the importance of character in wrestling. The boys choose a match each from every era of the modern day WWF/E and break it down in trademark detail. Hear them discuss the genius of the likes of Randy Savage, Jake Roberts, Bret Hart, Triple H, Steve Austin, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and many more! This is one of the most fun and in depth shows we've done- make sure you tune in!