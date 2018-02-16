





The Right Side Of The Pond: Fixing The WWE Brand Extension

By

Feb 16, 2018 - 4:00:17 PM



By TRSOTP Feb 16, 2018 - 4:00:17 PM



This week, Mav and 'Plan respond to the news that brand exclusive PPVs may be coming to an end, and to potential Superstar Shake Up spoilers, by putting themselves in the position of consultants to WWE. They'll cover such topics as the women's and tag divisions, how to successfully utilise the cruiserweights, roster positioning, evening out Raw and Smackdown, booking and writing, PPVs and much, much more. You won't want to miss this one!