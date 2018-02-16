|
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Fixing The WWE Brand Extension
By TRSOTP
Feb 16, 2018 - 4:00:17 PM
This week, Mav and 'Plan respond to the news that brand exclusive PPVs may be coming to an end, and to potential Superstar Shake Up spoilers, by putting themselves in the position of consultants to WWE. They'll cover such topics as the women's and tag divisions, how to successfully utilise the cruiserweights, roster positioning, evening out Raw and Smackdown, booking and writing, PPVs and much, much more. You won't want to miss this one!
The Right Side Of The Pond: Fixing The WWE Brand Extension
