Posted in: Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Extreme Rules Review and Raw Hype
By TRSOTP
Jun 9, 2017 - 5:32:00 PM


This week, the band is well and truly back together as the long lost founder member Shinobi joins Mav, Maz and 'Plan to break down Extreme Rules and the road to Great Balls Of Fire. Hear their thoughts on the Intercontinental and Universal Title pictures, the genius of Neville and much much more. Plus! They forget it's their fourth birthday until about half way through the show! Even more banter than usual this week; you won't want to miss this!

