Posted in: Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Extreme Rules Preview
By TRSOTP
Jun 2, 2017 - 5:22:51 PM


This week, the boys once again find themselves previewing a pay-per-view, and this one's a Raw show. As TRSOP has been pro Red Brand from the get go, they are pleased to see that the wrestling world has finally caught up with them. Hear their thoughts on the cruiserweights adding pleasing depth to the card, the importance of the Intercontinental Championship, their love for the build to the fatal fiveway, and much much more. As ever, mirth and banter are a given!

