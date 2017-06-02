

Radio Posted in:

The Right Side Of The Pond: Extreme Rules Preview

By

Jun 2, 2017 - 5:22:51 PM



By TRSOTP Jun 2, 2017 - 5:22:51 PM



This week, the boys once again find themselves previewing a pay-per-view, and this one's a Raw show. As TRSOP has been pro Red Brand from the get go, they are pleased to see that the wrestling world has finally caught up with them. Hear their thoughts on the cruiserweights adding pleasing depth to the card, the importance of the Intercontinental Championship, their love for the build to the fatal fiveway, and much much more. As ever, mirth and banter are a given! This week, the boys once again find themselves previewing a pay-per-view, and this one's a Raw show. As TRSOP has been pro Red Brand from the get go, they are pleased to see that the wrestling world has finally caught up with them. Hear their thoughts on the cruiserweights adding pleasing depth to the card, the importance of the Intercontinental Championship, their love for the build to the fatal fiveway, and much much more. As ever, mirth and banter are a given!