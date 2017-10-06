





The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows

This week, Maverick and 'Plan discuss the recent happenings on Raw and 205 Live with Enzo Amore's heel turn on the cruiserweight division and Neville's seeming graduation back to the main roster singles ranks. The boys are a fan of the angle and let you know exactly why, before branching off to talk about the benefits of one hour shows as a means to patient, logical booking and storytelling. Hear their thoughts on NXT, the early days of Monday Night Raw in the 90s, and what WWE needs to do to avoid growing fan dissension with ham fisted creative. All with a touch of mirth and a lot of tangents!