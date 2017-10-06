|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
By TRSOTP
Oct 6, 2017 - 4:38:57 PM
This week, Maverick and 'Plan discuss the recent happenings on Raw and 205 Live with Enzo Amore's heel turn on the cruiserweight division and Neville's seeming graduation back to the main roster singles ranks. The boys are a fan of the angle and let you know exactly why, before branching off to talk about the benefits of one hour shows as a means to patient, logical booking and storytelling. Hear their thoughts on NXT, the early days of Monday Night Raw in the 90s, and what WWE needs to do to avoid growing fan dissension with ham fisted creative. All with a touch of mirth and a lot of tangents!
|
|
The Right Side Of The Pond: Enzo Amore, The Cruiserweights, and One Hour Shows
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE w/Imp at 8EST - The Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Hell in a Cell
The Doc Says..."Fans Are On The Brink; WWE Hell in a Cell Looks Solid, But Smackdown Is Stuck In A Holding Pattern" (Quarterly State of Smackdown Address & 5-Star PPV Preview)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 10/3/17 (Hell In A Cell Predictions, Jinder Still Sucks, KO/Shane Confrontation, More)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, CMLL, & EVOLVE featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 10/2/17 (Should We Believe In The Shield?, Why Everything Revolves Around Reigns, Fun Women's Feud Emerging, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Road Wild '98
The Right Side Of The Pond: No Mercy Review
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE @ 6EST/11BST - WWE's Art of Shooting Themselves in the Foot (No Mercy & Hell in a Cell)
The Doc Says..."Braun Is Toast, Cena-Reigns Was Devisive, Tag Team Wrestling's Modern Peak, No Mercy Review, & Nia For The Win!"