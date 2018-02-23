





The Right Side Of The Pond: Elimination Chamber Mega Preview!

Feb 23, 2018 - 1:03:16 PM



It's PPV weekend, so 'Plan and Mav are here to bring you all their thoughts about a show which suddenly became more interesting after this week's Raw and its epic gauntlet match. The boys devote most of the show to the men's chamber match and how it could be a lynchpin for the development of the Wrestlemania card, before diving into the other matches, including the first ever women's Elimination Chamber. As always, there will be tangents and banter aplenty. Dig it!