Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Elimination Chamber Fall Out & The Raw Side Of Mania
By TRSOTP
Mar 2, 2018 - 4:08:22 PM
Fresh out of Elimination Chamber, and your favourite British wrestling fans are back to run the rule over the Raw side of the Wrestlemania equation now that the February pay-per-view is out of the way. They'll discuss the problem of not having a plan for the six remaining Chamber participants, go into depth on the rumours surrounding John Cena's supposed opponent at the Big Dance, take a look at WWE shooting themselves in the foot, and praise the women's division for providing the intrigue thus far. All this, and more!
