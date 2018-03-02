





The Right Side Of The Pond: Elimination Chamber Fall Out & The Raw Side Of Mania

Fresh out of Elimination Chamber, and your favourite British wrestling fans are back to run the rule over the Raw side of the Wrestlemania equation now that the February pay-per-view is out of the way. They'll discuss the problem of not having a plan for the six remaining Chamber participants, go into depth on the rumours surrounding John Cena's supposed opponent at the Big Dance, take a look at WWE shooting themselves in the foot, and praise the women's division for providing the intrigue thus far. All this, and more!