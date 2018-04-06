|
|
|
|
|

Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Do Mania Builds Still Matter? + TAKEOVER PREVIEW
By TRSOTP
Apr 6, 2018 - 5:29:25 PM
TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES at the Pond HQ means that we've had to get creative on Wrestlemania week, as the audio on our preview of the Raw side of the card got corrupted (sad face).
We present to you instead our detailed discussion from the other week on whether the Wrestlemania build still matters or not in the modern age, along with our Takeover preview to get you ready and hyped for Saturday night. We'll be back as usual next week with our reactions to Wrestlemania weekend!
|
|
The Right Side Of The Pond: Do Mania Builds Still Matter? + TAKEOVER PREVIEW
