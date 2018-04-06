





The Right Side Of The Pond: Do Mania Builds Still Matter? + TAKEOVER PREVIEW

Apr 6, 2018 - 5:29:25 PM



Apr 6, 2018



TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES at the Pond HQ means that we've had to get creative on Wrestlemania week, as the audio on our preview of the Raw side of the card got corrupted (sad face).



