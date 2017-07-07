LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Canadian Stampede Twentieth Anniversary Special
By TRSOTP
Jul 7, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM


Twenty years ago this week, arguably the greatest non big 4 PPV of all time took place in Calgary. A truly epoch defining event changed the game for WWF moving forwards and propelled the legendary Border Wars storyline to fever pitch in a blockbuster ten man main event, but what was unusual about this show was how well the undercard held up its end to create one of the most consistent shows in history. Maverick and 'Plan are your guides to this must see card, discussing the historical context of the show, the impact of the volcanic crowd, the ins and outs of the matches, and ultimately, what the legacy of Canadian Stampede is twenty years on. A must listen!

  • The Right Side Of The Pond: Canadian Stampede Twentieth Anniversary Special

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: XanMan LIVE at 8ET! - New Japan Surfing in the USA, Great Balls & Roode vs Strong!

  • The Doc Says..."WWE Great Balls of Fire: Silly Name For A Stacked Card" (5-Star Preview)

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 7/4/17 (11 Year Anniversary Of CM Punk In WWE And Why He's Missed, Cena's Back... Plus One, Orton/Jinder Rant Involving Robocop And Jamie Noble, Steven Can't Stop Singing The Wolfpac Song)

  • The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, CMLL, & OZ Academy, featured!)

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading RAW 7/3/17 (Great Balls Predictions, Steven Saves A Career And A Division In One Shot, Will Bray Bring The Hotness?, Worst Named PPV Looking Like Perhaps Strongest Show Of The Year)

  • LOP Radio Special - The Right Side of The Doc Says...HHH's Greatest Rivals (#6-#10)

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Road Wild '97 (Dying Credibility)

  • The Right Side of the Pond - Great Balls of Fire Preview

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Triple R LIVE @8EST!




    		•