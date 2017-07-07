

Radio Posted in:

The Right Side Of The Pond: Canadian Stampede Twentieth Anniversary Special

By

Jul 7, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM



By TRSOTP Jul 7, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM



Twenty years ago this week, arguably the greatest non big 4 PPV of all time took place in Calgary. A truly epoch defining event changed the game for WWF moving forwards and propelled the legendary Border Wars storyline to fever pitch in a blockbuster ten man main event, but what was unusual about this show was how well the undercard held up its end to create one of the most consistent shows in history. Maverick and 'Plan are your guides to this must see card, discussing the historical context of the show, the impact of the volcanic crowd, the ins and outs of the matches, and ultimately, what the legacy of Canadian Stampede is twenty years on. A must listen! Twenty years ago this week, arguably the greatest non big 4 PPV of all time took place in Calgary. A truly epoch defining event changed the game for WWF moving forwards and propelled the legendary Border Wars storyline to fever pitch in a blockbuster ten man main event, but what was unusual about this show was how well the undercard held up its end to create one of the most consistent shows in history. Maverick and 'Plan are your guides to this must see card, discussing the historical context of the show, the impact of the volcanic crowd, the ins and outs of the matches, and ultimately, what the legacy of Canadian Stampede is twenty years on. A must listen!