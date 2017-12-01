





The Right Side Of The Pond: Bring It To The Pond!

Dec 1, 2017 - 4:56:07 PM



This week, Mav and 'Plan unleash a Pond favourite: Bring It To The Pond! Based on the now cancelled Network show Bring It To The Table, the format is simple: we bring some debate topics to our co-host and then have at it! On this week's edition: is Vince right about Finn Balor? Is Roman Reigns finally popular in his own right? Is Money In The Bank now a part of a big 5 as King of the Ring was in the 90s? And will WWE ever be able to write watchable weekly TV shows in the modern age?