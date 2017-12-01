|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Bring It To The Pond!
By TRSOTP
Dec 1, 2017 - 4:56:07 PM
This week, Mav and 'Plan unleash a Pond favourite: Bring It To The Pond! Based on the now cancelled Network show Bring It To The Table, the format is simple: we bring some debate topics to our co-host and then have at it! On this week's edition: is Vince right about Finn Balor? Is Roman Reigns finally popular in his own right? Is Money In The Bank now a part of a big 5 as King of the Ring was in the 90s? And will WWE ever be able to write watchable weekly TV shows in the modern age?
|
|
The Right Side Of The Pond: Bring It To The Pond!
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn! LIVE at 8EST - The Gimmick Swap Game!
The Doc Says...No Lesnar? Good for Finn; Cena's Strangely Booked 2017; WWE Month-in-Review (November 2017's Wrestler and Match of the Month)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/28/17 (Friction Between Daniel and Shane?, Orton v Owens Delivers, SD Is Kinda... Blah)
The Global Revolution (CMLL, IWRG, & Sendai Girls)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/27/17 (Tye Leaving WWE?, Bullet Club Running Their Own Event?, Will Raw Soon Be "Broken"?, Women's Rumble and Elimination Chamber Speculation, Elias Delivers, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Spring Stampede '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: War Games and Survivor Series Chat
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST w/Special Guest: JCool! Thanksgiving NXT Special!
The Doc Says...The Controversy of Survivor Series Overshadowed Its Greatness