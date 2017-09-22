|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: Bobby Heenan Tribute and No Mercy Preview Rant
By TRSOTP
Sep 22, 2017 - 4:15:28 PM
This week, 'Plan and Maverick celebrate the career of the legendary Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, who sadly passed away this past Sunday. They discuss their personal favourite memories of his managerial and announcing career, and look at how his influence can still be felt today. The boys then move onto the build to No Mercy, and neither Ponder is impressed with what WWE have put together. Hear why they are unhappy with the "shoot" direction of Reigns/Cena, bored with Brock Lesnar, indifferent to Finn Balor, and hostile to Enzo on 205 Live, plus your usual tangents and hectic banter. All opinions our own...that's why it's a good show, yeah?
|
|
The Right Side Of The Pond: Bobby Heenan Tribute and No Mercy Preview Rant
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! The No Mercy Hype Train!
The Doc Says..."Summerslam Was The No Mercy Prequel, Cena Retiring?, Jinder Failing! (5-Star PPV Preview and more)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 9/19/17 (Women's Division Rebound?, Charlotte Returns, Racist Jinder Is Racist, More)
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, WCPW, & AJPW featured!)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 9/18/17 (Farewell To The Brain, No Mercy Predictions, The Jordan Experiment Continues)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Great American Bash '98
The Right Side of the Pond - Mae Young Classic, NXT, Raw and SDL Divas & KO
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8EST - Cruiserweight Retrospective 2017 w/Guest ColdKnowledge
The Doc Says..."Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon FTW, Mae Young Classic Thoughts, and, Eh, Undertaker vs. Cena Might Still Happen"