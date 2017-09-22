





The Right Side Of The Pond: Bobby Heenan Tribute and No Mercy Preview Rant

Sep 22, 2017 - 4:15:28 PM



By TRSOTP Sep 22, 2017 - 4:15:28 PM



This week, 'Plan and Maverick celebrate the career of the legendary Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, who sadly passed away this past Sunday. They discuss their personal favourite memories of his managerial and announcing career, and look at how his influence can still be felt today. The boys then move onto the build to No Mercy, and neither Ponder is impressed with what WWE have put together. Hear why they are unhappy with the "shoot" direction of Reigns/Cena, bored with Brock Lesnar, indifferent to Finn Balor, and hostile to Enzo on 205 Live, plus your usual tangents and hectic banter. All opinions our own...that's why it's a good show, yeah?