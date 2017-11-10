|
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: A Wild Week Of News (Y2J, Jinder, New Day, more!)
By TRSOTP
Nov 10, 2017 - 5:29:24 PM
A crazy week of news in the wrestling world occupies Mav and 'Plan this week. They begin by breaking down the domino effect of Omega/Jericho on WWE booking, move on to the end of Jinder Mahal's reign of boredom, and then onto the other changes to the Survivor Series card, including the set up for a potential dream match of stables (or is it?). They'll finish off with some thoughts on Triple H's trip to ICW here in the UK. As always, banter and random tangents are mandatory!
