Posted in:
Radio
The Right Side Of The Pond: 205 Live and the Cruiserweight Title
By TRSOTP
Mar 16, 2018 - 5:00:00 PM
On this week's show, Mav and 'Plan are here to show some love for the Cruiserweights of WWE, and particularly for the current tournament for the vacant Cruiserweight Title. Hear their thoughts on the matches so far, the wrestlers, the future of the brand, and what the major shows could learn from 205's less is more approach. As ever, there may be both banter and tangents!
