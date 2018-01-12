





The Right Side Of The Pond: 2018 Predictions!

Jan 12, 2018



Jan 12, 2018



The annual tradition that is TRSOTP's predictions show is upon us! The boys look back on their predictions from last year (and there were a couple of crazy hits to discuss!) and do a couple of rounds of "serious" (sort of) predictions, before circling back round for some insane ones and some quickfire ones. As always there'll be mirth aplenty and maybe some proper wrestling discussion too. The annual tradition that is TRSOTP's predictions show is upon us! The boys look back on their predictions from last year (and there were a couple of crazy hits to discuss!) and do a couple of rounds of "serious" (sort of) predictions, before circling back round for some insane ones and some quickfire ones. As always there'll be mirth aplenty and maybe some proper wrestling discussion too.