Radio
The Late Shift with Steven Bell Presents... The 4th Annual Shifty Awards (Best of WWE in 2017)
By The Late Shift
Dec 31, 2017 - 7:00:00 AM
The Late Shift's Steven Bell presents his take on the best of the best as the 4th Annual Shifty Awards name the best of WWE for 2017. The awards will cover everything, from Best Tag Team/Faction to Moment of the Year, Storyline of the Year, the ever controversial Hero to Zero and Zero to Hero Awards as well as the hottest topics of the bunch, Best PPV, Best Match and Best Overall Performer.
If it happened in 2017 in WWE, it was covered on The Late Shift and Steven is here to take one last look back at the year that was.
