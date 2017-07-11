|
|
|
|
|
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 7/11/17 (It's Sad To Say But... SmackDown Sucks, Battleground Shaping Up To Be Poo, Cena/Styles Begin Another Chapter, Breezango Are Best Part Of SD)
By The Late Shift
Jul 11, 2017 - 10:30:00 PM
Coming your way LIVE after both Raw and Smackdown, The Late Shift with Steven Bell provides an immediate, opinionated recap and grade of the show. Your host, Steven Bell, is a Lords of Pain Columns Hall of Famer with over 15 years of experience as an LOP contributor as well as 30+ years of fandom and isn't at all shy about saying exactly what he thinks.
Divided into three segments, The Late Shift provides more than a simple recap and grade. We kick off with The HeatSeeker, where we take a look at one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling today, followed by a full, LIVE recap of and immediate reaction towards the just finished show and ultimately an overall grade, all within a tight 90 minute package. This is a show for those who aren't only "smart" but also intelligent pro wrestling fans. Provided BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself, even if that means disagreeing with any and everything that your host has to say. Sometimes that's the best part.
