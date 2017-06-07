LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: Radio
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 6/6/17 (Did Jinder's Push Screw Rusev?, Lana Debuts And Gets A Big Opportunity, Did The Two Big Matches Deliver?)
By The Late Shift
Jun 7, 2017 - 12:00:00 AM


Follow Steven Bell on Twitter @StevenFnBell and join the conversation.

Coming your way LIVE after both Raw and Smackdown, The Late Shift with Steven Bell provides an immediate, opinionated recap and grade of the show. Your host, Steven Bell, is a Lords of Pain Columns Hall of Famer with over 15 years of experience as an LOP contributor as well as 30+ years of fandom and isn't at all shy about saying exactly what he thinks.

Divided into three segments, The Late Shift provides more than a simple recap and grade. We kick off with The HeatSeeker, where we take a look at one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling today, followed by a full, LIVE recap of and immediate reaction towards the just finished show and ultimately an overall grade, all within a tight 90 minute package. This is a show for those who aren't only "smart" but also intelligent pro wrestling fans. Provided BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself, even if that means disagreeing with any and everything that your host has to say. Sometimes that's the best part.

