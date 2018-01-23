





The Global Revolution (Wrestle Kingdom 12)

Jan 23, 2018



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover highlights of New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12, including:



Kenny Omega



Chris Jericho



Kazuchika Okada



Tetsuya Naito



KUSHIDA



Will Ospreay



Marty Scurll



Hiromu Takahashi



Cody Rhodes



Kota Ibushi



Minoru Suzuki



The Young Bucks



And many more!



