|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Global Revolution (Wrestle Kingdom 12)
By TGR
Jan 23, 2018 - 6:38:50 PM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover highlights of New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12, including:
Kenny Omega
Chris Jericho
Kazuchika Okada
Tetsuya Naito
KUSHIDA
Will Ospreay
Marty Scurll
Hiromu Takahashi
Cody Rhodes
Kota Ibushi
Minoru Suzuki
The Young Bucks
And many more!
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
|
|
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading #SDLive 1/23/18 (Enzo's Release, Rumble Predictions, Much More!)
The Global Revolution (Wrestle Kingdom 12)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading RAW25 1/22/18 (RAW25 Wasn't An Event... But It Was Fun, Breaking News On Enzo, What's Up With Taker?, IC Championship On The Line, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Starrcade '99
The Right Side Of The Pond: Rebooking The Rumble 2011-2017
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn - NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Preview & Burn's Royal Rumble Game 2018! (+ Goldberg in NJPW?!!)
The Doc Says...Women's Wrestling's Foremost Columnist and Podcaster Joins to Preview The All-Female Rumble Match; Plus a Recent Viewing of WrestleMania 31 Made For Fascinating Discussion Material on Current Affairs
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 1/16/18 (New Signings, WWE's Version Of The Monkey's Paw, NEW US Champion Crowned But Where Does It Go Next?, More!)
The Global Revolution (2017 In Review)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 1/15/18 (BRAAAAAAUUUUUUUNNNNNN!, More RAW 25 Appearances and First 2018 HOFer Revealed, Rollins vs Balor Is Good But Wonky, Much More!)