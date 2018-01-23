LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: Radio
The Global Revolution (Wrestle Kingdom 12)
By TGR
Jan 23, 2018 - 6:38:50 PM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover highlights of New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12, including:

Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho

Kazuchika Okada

Tetsuya Naito

KUSHIDA

Will Ospreay

Marty Scurll

Hiromu Takahashi

Cody Rhodes

Kota Ibushi

Minoru Suzuki

The Young Bucks

And many more!

Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!

