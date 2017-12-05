|
The Global Revolution (WrestleCircus, Dragon Gate, & NOAH)
By TGR
Dec 5, 2017 - 8:26:28 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
Dragon Gate
-Including Ricochet & CIMA vs. Kzy & YAMATO
NOAH
-Including Brian Cage vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima
WrestleCircus (available on twitch.tv)
-Including Ethan Carter III vs. Brian Cage, and featuring Kevin Condron
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
