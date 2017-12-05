





Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (WrestleCircus, Dragon Gate, & NOAH)

By

Dec 5, 2017 - 8:26:28 AM



By TGR Dec 5, 2017 - 8:26:28 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



Dragon Gate



-Including Ricochet & CIMA vs. Kzy & YAMATO



NOAH



-Including Brian Cage vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima



WrestleCircus (available on twitch.tv)



-Including Ethan Carter III vs. Brian Cage, and featuring Kevin Condron



Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:Dragon Gate-Including Ricochet & CIMA vs. Kzy & YAMATONOAH-Including Brian Cage vs. Katsuhiko NakajimaWrestleCircus (available on twitch.tv)-Including Ethan Carter III vs. Brian Cage, and featuring Kevin CondronJoin us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!