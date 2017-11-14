





Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (What Culture Pro, wXw, Bar Wrestling)

By

Nov 14, 2017 - 8:30:28 AM



By TGR Nov 14, 2017 - 8:30:28 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



What Culture Pro (available on Youtube)



-Including Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jay Lethal



wXw (available on wxwnow.de)



-Including Low Ki & Homicide vs. Ringkampf



Bar Wrestling (available on barwrestling.pivotshare.com)



-Including EC3, X Pac, Luchasaurus, & JTG vs. Brian Cage, Eli Drake, Hot Young Briley, & Joey Ryan



Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:What Culture Pro (available on Youtube)-Including Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jay LethalwXw (available on wxwnow.de)-Including Low Ki & Homicide vs. RingkampfBar Wrestling (available on barwrestling.pivotshare.com)-Including EC3, X Pac, Luchasaurus, & JTG vs. Brian Cage, Eli Drake, Hot Young Briley, & Joey RyanJoin us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!