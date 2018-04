Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (Stardom & All Japan)

By

Apr 3, 2018 - 7:26:35 AM



By TGR Apr 3, 2018 - 7:26:35 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan, Jef, & Joe Schmoe are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



Stardom



-Including Viper, Io Shirai, & Kay Lee Ray..



All Japan Pro Wrestling



-Including Yoshi Tatsu, Jun Akiyama, & Joe Doering.



