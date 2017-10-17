|
The Global Revolution (ROH & PROGRESS, featured!)
By TGR
Oct 17, 2017 - 8:35:01 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
PROGRESS
Bate vs. Banks 5/29
https://demandprogress.pivotshare.com/media/chapter-49%3A-super-strong-style-16-(day-3)/62844/feature (2:18:00-2:45:00)
War Machine vs. London Riots 7/9
https://demandprogress.pivotshare.com/media/chapter-51%3A-screaming-for-progress/64334/feature (1:04:00-1:24:00)
Dunne, Bate, & Seven vs. CCK 7/9
https://demandprogress.pivotshare.com/media/chapter-51%3A-screaming-for-progress/64334/feature (2:11:00-2:50:00)
Keith Lee vs. Banks 7/30
https://demandprogress.pivotshare.com/media/chapter-53%3A-fate-loves-the-fearless/64885/feature (2:33:00-2:58:00)
ROH
Young Bucks vs. War Machine 2/26
http://njpwworld.com/p/s_series_00426_1_04
Daniels vs. Cole, ROH Championship 3/10
Cody vs. Lethal, Bullrope Match 4/1
Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. War Machine, ROH Tag Titles 6/23
http://njpwworld.com/pg/s_archive_56_01
Lethal vs. Silas, Last Man Standing 9/22
Join us once again at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
