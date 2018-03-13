|
Posted in:
Radio
The Global Revolution (ROH, CMLL, Sendai Girls)
By TGR
Mar 13, 2018 - 9:04:30 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan is BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
Ring of Honor
-Including Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, & Jay Lethal.
CMLL
-Including Volador Jr, Los Ingobernables, & El Barbaro Cavernario.
Sendai Girls
-Including Meiko Satomura, Aja Kong, & Chihiro Hashimoto.
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
