The Global Revolution (Okada/Omega II, Lucha Underground, wXw)

Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we cover one of the most talked about matches on the scene right now, Okada vs. Omega II. Is it worth 6.25 stars, or any other number over 5? We also cover one of our favorite promotion today, Lucha Underground! We talk about the beginning of the Cueto Cup and the shocking actions of Brian Cage. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We lastly take another look at another promotion that has really grown on us this year, Westside Extreme Wrestling out of Germany. We check out some out of the country work of names like Pentagon Jr and Fenix, as well as new favorites like Ilja Dragunov and WALTER. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!