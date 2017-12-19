





Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (New Japan, RevPro, wXw)

By

Dec 19, 2017 - 11:13:34 AM



By TGR Dec 19, 2017 - 11:13:34 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan, Jeff and Joe Schmo are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



New Japan Pro Wrestling (available on njpwworld.com)



-Including Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Kazuchika Okada.



RevPro (available on rpwondemand.pivotshare.com)



-Including Zack Sabre Jr vs. Will Ospreay, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Keith Lee.



wXw (available on wxwnow.de)



-Including WALTER vs. David Starr



Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan, Jeff and Joe Schmo are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:New Japan Pro Wrestling (available on njpwworld.com)-Including Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Kazuchika Okada.RevPro (available on rpwondemand.pivotshare.com)-Including Zack Sabre Jr vs. Will Ospreay, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Keith Lee.wXw (available on wxwnow.de)-Including WALTER vs. David StarrJoin us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!