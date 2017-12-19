LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

The Global Revolution (New Japan, RevPro, wXw)
By TGR
Dec 19, 2017 - 11:13:34 AM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan, Jeff and Joe Schmo are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:

New Japan Pro Wrestling (available on njpwworld.com)

-Including Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Kazuchika Okada.

RevPro (available on rpwondemand.pivotshare.com)

-Including Zack Sabre Jr vs. Will Ospreay, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Keith Lee.

wXw (available on wxwnow.de)

-Including WALTER vs. David Starr

Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!

