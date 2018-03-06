|
The Global Revolution (New Japan, Dragon Gate, NOAH)
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan, Jeff, and Joe Schmoe are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
New Japan (available on njpwworld.com)
-Including Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, & SANADA.
Dragon Gate
-Including Flamita, Masaaki Mochizuki, & Punch Tominaga.
NOAH
-Including Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenou, & Masa Kitamiya.
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!