The Global Revolution (New Japan, Dragon Gate, NOAH)
By TGR
Mar 6, 2018 - 7:45:04 AM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan, Jeff, and Joe Schmoe are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:

New Japan (available on njpwworld.com)

-Including Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, & SANADA.

Dragon Gate

-Including Flamita, Masaaki Mochizuki, & Punch Tominaga.

NOAH

-Including Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenou, & Masa Kitamiya.

Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!

