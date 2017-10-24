|
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground Season Finale)
By TGR
Oct 24, 2017 - 9:34:39 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Joe Schmoe are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
Ultima Lucha Tres – Part 3 & 4 (available on amazon.com)
Join us as we check out classic matches such as Brian Cage vs. Mil Muertes vs. Jeremiah Crane, Prince Puma vs. Johnny Mundo, and the entire shocking final sequence! We will say goodbye to season three of Lucha Underground, but hopefully not the whole series! As always we will be airing at 7a EST, so don't miss it!
