|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground Round Up)
By TGR
Aug 29, 2017 - 9:41:34 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as for a big round up of everything going down in the world of Lucha Underground as we talk about the matches and storylines of their recent episodes, and look ahead to Ultima Lucha Tres. From the show stealing performances of Prince Puma and the magnetic Pentagon to the struggles of the Aztec Gods themsleves, we are covering it all! Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!
|
|
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground Round Up)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 8/28/17 (Reigns/Cena Shoot-Out, Women's Championship Main Event, New IC Challenger Crowned, More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '98
The Right Side Of The Pond: Summerslam and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III Review
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE - Banned Beach Balls, BRRAAAAAUUUUUUN! and Bobby Roooo!
The Doc Says...Summerslam & Its Fall-Out, Cena vs. Reigns Later, Braun vs. Brock Now, Plus The Modern Day Mediocrity
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 8/22/17 (SD's New Direction Could Be Glorious, BIG Debut And Return, Help For The Tag Division?, Where Do We Go Now?)
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA Round Up)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 8/21/17 (A New Direction Emerges, Injury Bug Bites Again, Beast vs Monster, Cena/Reigns, Much More)
LOP Radio Aftershock: SummerSlam 2017 (DONE With Jinder, SD Had A Chance But RAW Blatantly Superior At This Point, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Of A Mixed Bag SummerSlam)