The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, PROGRESS, & Dragon Gate featured!)

Jul 25, 2017 - 8:36:18 AM



By Global Revolution Jul 25, 2017 - 8:36:18 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we also cover one of our favorite promotions today, Lucha Underground! We talk about the second round of the Cueto Cup and the career best match of an unlikely wrestler. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take a look at a promotion that is a personal favorite of Jeff's, the lucha/puro hybrid company of Dragon Gate. We delve into the world of high flying and outlandish stipulations, and find out what happens when five men are locked inside a cage with the whole roster waiting outside, armed with unusual armaments. Last but not least, we dive back PROGRESS Wrestling, one of the hottest promotions in Europe. We check out the work of Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Matt Riddle, Jeff Cobb, and wonder if WALTER is perhaps the best wrestler in the world today.. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!