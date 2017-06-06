

Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, New Japan, PWG)

By

Jun 6, 2017 - 7:08:05 AM



By LOP Radio Jun 6, 2017 - 7:08:05 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we cover the long awaited return of our favorite promotion today, Lucha Underground! We talk about Johnny Mundo and the Mack going all night long in an Iron Man for the Lucha Underground Championship. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take another look at the most acclaimed promotion in the world, New Japan, and catch up with such names as Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii, as well as checking out some Best of the Super Juniors action. Last but not least, we take our first look this year at PWG, perhaps the hottest independent promotion in the country today. We see names like Keith Lee, Marty Scurll, and Pentagon Jr, and a very unexpected match joins out Match of the Year contender list. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we cover the long awaited return of our favorite promotion today, Lucha Underground! We talk about Johnny Mundo and the Mack going all night long in an Iron Man for the Lucha Underground Championship. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take another look at the most acclaimed promotion in the world, New Japan, and catch up with such names as Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii, as well as checking out some Best of the Super Juniors action. Last but not least, we take our first look this year at PWG, perhaps the hottest independent promotion in the country today. We see names like Keith Lee, Marty Scurll, and Pentagon Jr, and a very unexpected match joins out Match of the Year contender list. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!