The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, G1 Climax, & Stardom featured!)

Sep 5, 2017 - 7:00:35 AM



By TGR Sep 5, 2017 - 7:00:35 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we also cover one of our favorite promotions today, Lucha Underground! We talk about the upcoming Ultima Lucha Tres and the first ever Biker Brawl Match. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take a look at the highly acclaimed New Japan Pro Wrestling, and two matches from the recent G1 Climax rated at more than 5 stars by prominent wrestling critics. Last but not least, we dive back into Stardom, perhaps the premiere women's wrestling company in the world. We check out the work of MYC participants Kay Lee Ray, Viper (AKA Piper Niven), and Tessa Blanchard, as well as greats like Io Shirai, Kris Wolf, & Mayu Iwatani. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!