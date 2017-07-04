

The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, CMLL, & OZ Academy, featured!)

Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Joe Schmo are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we also cover one of our favorite promotions today, Lucha Underground! We talk about the continuations of the Cueto Cup and the deadly danger of love as Mil Muertes and Jeremiah Crane grow closer to a final showdown. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take a look at the oldest promotion in the world and one of our favorites this year, CMLL. We check out the work of Dragon Lee, Volador Jr, El Barbaro Cavernario, and many more. Last but not least, we dive into Japanese women's wrestling promotion OZ Academy and catch up with legends like Manami Toyota and Mayumi Ozaki as well as rising stars like Kagetsu and Hioryo Matsumoto. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!