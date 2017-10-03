|
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, CMLL, & EVOLVE featured!)
By TGR
Oct 3, 2017 - 8:21:49 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us this week as we cover:
Lucha Underground Season 3, Ultima Lucha Tres – Part I (available on chikarapro.com)
CMLL
Rey Bucanero vs. Stuka Jr, 2 out of 3 Falls 2/7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eky4YDfYofc (1:48:00)
El Barbaro Cavernario, Negro Casas, & Shocker vs. Stuka Jr, Valiente & Volador Jr, 2 out of 3 Falls 6/6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWyRRh74KhQ (1:52:00)
Hechicero vs. Stuka Jr 7/28
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-hvQClBpro (1:21:00)
Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero vs. Místico & Titan 8/19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A2iJtYJuSg
El Barbaro Cavernario, Negro Casas, & Shocker vs. Dragon Lee, Stuka Jr, & Valiente, 2 out of 3 Falls 9/12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPRafKkEUWQ (1:49:00)
EVOLVE
Keith Lee vs. Kyle O’Reilly 4/22
Fred Yehi vs. Kyle O’Reilly 4/23
Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway, I Quit, WWN Championship 4/23
Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!
|
|
