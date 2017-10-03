





Radio

The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, CMLL, & EVOLVE featured!)

By

Oct 3, 2017



By TGR Oct 3, 2017 - 8:21:49 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us this week as we cover:



Lucha Underground Season 3, Ultima Lucha Tres – Part I (available on chikarapro.com)







CMLL



Rey Bucanero vs. Stuka Jr, 2 out of 3 Falls 2/7



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eky4YDfYofc (1:48:00)



El Barbaro Cavernario, Negro Casas, & Shocker vs. Stuka Jr, Valiente & Volador Jr, 2 out of 3 Falls 6/6



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWyRRh74KhQ (1:52:00)



Hechicero vs. Stuka Jr 7/28



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-hvQClBpro (1:21:00)



Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero vs. Místico & Titan 8/19



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A2iJtYJuSg



El Barbaro Cavernario, Negro Casas, & Shocker vs. Dragon Lee, Stuka Jr, & Valiente, 2 out of 3 Falls 9/12



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPRafKkEUWQ (1:49:00)







EVOLVE



Keith Lee vs. Kyle O’Reilly 4/22



Fred Yehi vs. Kyle O’Reilly 4/23



Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway, I Quit, WWN Championship 4/23



