Posted in:
Radio
The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground & CHIKARA King of Trios, featured!)
By TGR
Sep 26, 2017 - 9:12:44 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Joe Schmoe are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us this week as we cover:
Lucha Underground, Season 3, Episode 36: Rise of the Ring Announcer (available on Amazon Prime)
CHIKARA King of Trios weekend (available on chikarapro.com)
Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!
