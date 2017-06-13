

Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, CHIKARA)

By

Jun 13, 2017 - 9:43:31 AM



By LOP Radio Jun 13, 2017 - 9:43:31 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we cover one of our favorite promotion today, Lucha Underground! We talk about Johnny Mundo and the Mack going at it one more time and a climactic battle between Prince Puma and Mil Muertes. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take another look at another of our favorite promotion, CHIKARA, as we check out their Aniversario show and see the great work of Juan Francisco de Coronado, Merlock, Ultramantis Black, and many more. Join us once again for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we cover one of our favorite promotion today, Lucha Underground! We talk about Johnny Mundo and the Mack going at it one more time and a climactic battle between Prince Puma and Mil Muertes. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take another look at another of our favorite promotion, CHIKARA, as we check out their Aniversario show and see the great work of Juan Francisco de Coronado, Merlock, Ultramantis Black, and many more. Join us once again for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!