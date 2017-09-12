





The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, AAW, & Lucha Memes featured!)

Sep 12, 2017



By TGR Sep 12, 2017



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Joe Schmoe are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we also cover one of our favorite promotions today, Lucha Underground! We talk about the upcoming Ultima Lucha Tres and the first ever 5-0 Street Fight. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take a look at the growing independent company AAW, and big names such as Johnny Mundo, Michael Elgin, & Brian Cage. Last but not least, we dive into a new lucha company known as Lucha Memes, checking out the work of lucha legends such as Black Terry and Virus, as well as the unlikely appearance of Zack Sabre Jr. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!