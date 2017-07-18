The Global Revolution (Lucha Underground, AAA, & The Crash, featured!)



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out a few promotions that are going strong in 2017. First, we also cover one of our favorite promotions today, Lucha Underground! We talk about the start of the quarter finals of the Cueto Cup and the use of a certain piece of silverware on the head of Fenix by the unbalanced Marty the Moth. Lucha Underground blends layered storytelling and outlandist character with great action to create a phenomenal product, and this week is no different! We also take a look at a promotion in a difficult time behind the scenes, Mexico's own AAA promotion. We delve into the world of luchadoras who impress on the screen but are embattled with management behind it. What unexpected match will join our MOTY contender list? Last but not least, we dive into The Crash, Konnan's independent promotion that has been making waves below the border. We check out the work of Pentagon, Flamita, Brian Cage, and many more. Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!