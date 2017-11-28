The Global Revolution (CMLL, IWRG, & Sendai Girls)







Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



CMLL (available on youtube.com)



-Including Dragon Lee, a Torneo Cibernetico Match, & Caristico vs. Volador Jr



IWRG (available on youtube.com)



-Including Black Terry, Pantera, & Team IWRG vs. Indy Nation



Sendai Girls



-Including Aja Kong, Meiko Satomura, & Chihiro Hashimoto



