Posted in:
Radio
The Global Revolution (CMLL, IWRG, & Sendai Girls)
By TGR
Nov 28, 2017 - 8:18:10 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
CMLL (available on youtube.com)
-Including Dragon Lee, a Torneo Cibernetico Match, & Caristico vs. Volador Jr
IWRG (available on youtube.com)
-Including Black Terry, Pantera, & Team IWRG vs. Indy Nation
Sendai Girls
-Including Aja Kong, Meiko Satomura, & Chihiro Hashimoto
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
