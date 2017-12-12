





The Global Revolution (CHIKARA Season Finale Round Up)

By TGR Dec 12, 2017 - 9:19:56 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan is BACK! Join us this week as we cover the last four shows of the CHIKARA wrestling season, all found on chikaratopia.com. This set includes:



Missile Assault Man vs. Mr Touchdown



Mike Quackenbush vs. Max Smashmaster



Dasher Hatfield vs. Keith Lee



And all the major storyline updates from the season finale, Closing Time.



