|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA Season Finale Round Up)
By TGR
Dec 12, 2017 - 9:19:56 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan is BACK! Join us this week as we cover the last four shows of the CHIKARA wrestling season, all found on chikaratopia.com. This set includes:
Missile Assault Man vs. Mr Touchdown
Mike Quackenbush vs. Max Smashmaster
Dasher Hatfield vs. Keith Lee
And all the major storyline updates from the season finale, Closing Time.
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
|
|
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA Season Finale Round Up)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 12/11/17 (Rich Swann Situation, Who Will Face Brock At Royal Rumble?, The Shield In Singles Action, Raw Continues To Deliver In The Ring, More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Great American Bash '99
The Right Side of the Pond - A Look at the WWE Wrestler of the Year Candidates
Perfect 10 Wrestling - Can WWE Book Reigns Winning the Royal Rumble?
The Doc Says...Early Royal Rumble Favorites, What WWE Must Do for Roman-Brock II; Plus Paige, Absolution, and 205 Live
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE SmackDown 12/5/17 (Is A Bryan Turn Really Coming?, Rusev Day, Clash of Champions Feels... Cluttered)
The Global Revolution (WrestleCircus, Dragon Gate, & NOAH)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 12/4/17 (The KO Situation, Matt Is WOKEN, Jordan Isn't Working, Multiple Title Matches, Much More!)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Slamboree '99