Radio
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA Round Up)
By TGR
Aug 22, 2017 - 8:06:33 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK from hiatus, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as for a big round up of everything going down in the world of CHIKARA as we talk about all their events in July and August, and preview King of Trios in September. From the winding road of the Whisper to the greatness of Juan Francisco de Coronado, from threatening sarcophagi to useless Furies, from new champions to old faces, we are covering it all! Join us once again at 7am EST for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!
