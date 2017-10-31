





Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (CHIKARA, New Japan, & Stardom)

By

Oct 31, 2017 - 10:31:00 AM



By TGR Oct 31, 2017 - 10:31:00 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



CHIKARA Tooth & Claw (available on chikaratopia.com)



-Including Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. "Mr Touchdown" Mark Angelosetti for the CHIKARA Grand Championship



Selected New Japan matches (available on njpwworld.com)



-Including Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito



Selected Stardom matches (available on stardom-world.com)



-Including Yoko Bito vs. Takumi Iroha for the Wonder of Stardom Championship



Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:CHIKARA Tooth & Claw (available on chikaratopia.com)-Including Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. "Mr Touchdown" Mark Angelosetti for the CHIKARA Grand ChampionshipSelected New Japan matches (available on njpwworld.com)-Including Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya NaitoSelected Stardom matches (available on stardom-world.com)-Including Yoko Bito vs. Takumi Iroha for the Wonder of Stardom ChampionshipJoin us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!