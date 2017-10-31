|
Radio
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA, New Japan, & Stardom)
By TGR
Oct 31, 2017 - 10:31:00 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
CHIKARA Tooth & Claw (available on chikaratopia.com)
-Including Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. "Mr Touchdown" Mark Angelosetti for the CHIKARA Grand Championship
Selected New Japan matches (available on njpwworld.com)
-Including Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito
Selected Stardom matches (available on stardom-world.com)
-Including Yoko Bito vs. Takumi Iroha for the Wonder of Stardom Championship
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
