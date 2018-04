Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (CHIKARA, Dragon Gate, CMLL)

By

Apr 10, 2018 - 8:05:39 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan & Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



CHIKARA



-Including Razerhawk, Ophidian, & Dasher Hatfield..



Dragon Gate



-Including BxB Hulk, Takashi Yoshida, & Yosuka Susumu..



CMLL



-Including Volador Jr, Barbaro Cavernario, & Soberano Jr.



