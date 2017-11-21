





Radio Posted in:

The Global Revolution (CHIKARA & Big Japan)

By

Nov 21, 2017 - 10:08:48 AM



By TGR Nov 21, 2017 - 10:08:48 AM



Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:



CHIKARA (available on chikarapro.com)



-Including Moose vs. Dasher Hatfield and Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Fire Ant for the CHIKARA Grand Championship



Big Japan Wrestling



-Including Yuji Okabayashi & Shingo Takagi vs. Daisuke Sekimoto & Kohei Sato



Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it! Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:CHIKARA (available on chikarapro.com)-Including Moose vs. Dasher Hatfield and Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Fire Ant for the CHIKARA Grand ChampionshipBig Japan Wrestling-Including Yuji Okabayashi & Shingo Takagi vs. Daisuke Sekimoto & Kohei SatoJoin us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!