|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
Radio
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA & Big Japan)
By TGR
Nov 21, 2017 - 10:08:48 AM
Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:
CHIKARA (available on chikarapro.com)
-Including Moose vs. Dasher Hatfield and Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Fire Ant for the CHIKARA Grand Championship
Big Japan Wrestling
-Including Yuji Okabayashi & Shingo Takagi vs. Daisuke Sekimoto & Kohei Sato
Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!
|
|
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA & Big Japan)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/20/17 (What Does The Future Hold For Raw?, Survivor Series Fallout, Major Return, Big Title Change, Much More!)
LOP Radio's Aftershock: WWE Survivor Series 2017 (NXT Takeover Recap, Who Won The Battle Between SmackDown and Raw?, Which Show Was Better, Takeover or Survivor Series?)
WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '99
The Right Side of the Pond - Survivor Series Preview Show
Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 7GMT/2EST w/ Special Guest: Ash from Wrestling Shorts! Best/Worst Case Scenarios for WWE Survivor Series!
The Doc Says...Houston, We Have War Games and Survivor Series (Weekend Preview)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading SmackDown 11/14/17 (Survivor Series Predictions Part 2, Last Minute SS Build, Women's and US Championships On The Line, Did Raw Attack?, More!)
The Global Revolution (What Culture Pro, wXw, Bar Wrestling)
The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading WWE Raw 11/13/17 (Survivor Series Predictions Part 1, BIG Change To Men's 5 on 5 Match, Bray Wyatt Deserves So Much Better, Return Of The Shield, Much More!)