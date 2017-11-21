LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: Radio
The Global Revolution (CHIKARA & Big Japan)
By TGR
Nov 21, 2017 - 10:08:48 AM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK! Join us this week as we cover:

CHIKARA (available on chikarapro.com)

-Including Moose vs. Dasher Hatfield and Juan Francisco de Coronado vs. Fire Ant for the CHIKARA Grand Championship

Big Japan Wrestling

-Including Yuji Okabayashi & Shingo Takagi vs. Daisuke Sekimoto & Kohei Sato

Join us for all the wrestling which may have fallen under your radar, as always airing at 7a EST! Don't miss it!

