Radio
The Doc Says WrestleMania Special Part 2: Its Peaks, Highs, & Lows Since 2001
By The Doc
Mar 25, 2018 - 9:20:51 PM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: What is your favorite 5 year stretch in WrestleMania history?
In this special edition of the podcast, The Doc reflects back on the origins of WrestleMania and how it quickly evolved beyond its achievements in 1985 while maintaining through its first several years the aura that helped it earn its moniker of "The Super Bowl of professional wrestling." Doc discusses the unprecedented creative hot streak that helped build the 'Mania franchise around Hulk Hogan and others, and how the end of that streak combined with changing times and various circumstances altered the successful format established in the 1980s by necessity. He then looks at what 'Mania became in the New Generation and later the Attitude Era, during the tail end of which they stumbled upon the presentational formula still used today to great financial and critical success (at times). The bottom line: if you think you'd enjoy a conversation about WrestleMania lore, this is the podcast for you..
