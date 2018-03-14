The Doc Says...WrestleMania 34, On Paper, Has Immense Potential; Here's Why...







WrestleMania 34, On Paper, Has Immense Potential; Here's Why...

By

Mar 14, 2018 - 8:55:41 AM



By The Doc Mar 14, 2018 - 8:55:41 AM









QUESTION OF THE DAY: What kind of potential are you feeling like WrestleMania 34 has at this point?





This week, The Doc is joined by The Eternal Optimist and Rich Latta to thoroughly evaluate the WrestleMania 34 card, which has taken a firmer shape over the past few days. Dave Fenichel believes that this card has more depth than any in recent memory and Doc is prepared to call it the most stacked card on paper in quite some time, points that both defend throughout the podcast in one form or another. Latta provides many a dissenting opinion, giving balance to the discussion. Also, the trio discusses WWE Fast Lane briefly, specifically how it increased their enthusiasm for the Smackdown half of the WrestleMania line-up. Don't miss Doc ranting about Brock Lesnar too...





