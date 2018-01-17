





The Doc Says...Women's Wrestling's Foremost Columnist and Podcaster Joins to Preview The All-Female Rumble Match; Plus a Recent Viewing of WrestleMania 31 Made For Fascinating Discussion Material on Current Affairs

QUESTION OF THE DAY: The Women's Rumble presents a lot of possibilities for awesome moments in its inaugural edition next Sunday; what moments would you most like to see?





This week, The Doc is joined by women's wrestling guru, Ciara Reid, who friend of the program Rich Latta has referred to as the Dave Meltzer of women's professional wrestling. She helps Doc preview the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match...and they leave no stone unturned, discussing the possible involvement of Ronda Rousey, the potential return of Trish Stratus, the recent injury suffered by Paige, and all of the probable victors and directions to take for WrestleMania 34. Speaking of WrestleMania, Doc recently rewatched WrestleMania 31 for fun, but found the viewing fascinating for how it connects to the modern product, offering a template in many ways for what The Show of Shows could be but simultaneously serving as a reminder that WWE has basically run in place for the last three years; Doc shares his in-depth thoughts on the matter.

