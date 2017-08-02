|
Radio
The Doc Says...Will Seth Rollins Have A Better Career Than Shawn Michaels? Reigns Better Than Cena? Ambrose Better Than Edge? (An Analytical Discussion Using a Predictive Model)
By The Doc
Aug 2, 2017 - 7:37:13 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Of all the current top-level stars, who do you think will go down in WWE history ranked highest among his historical peers?
This week, The Doc has on his mind a fellow pro wrestling podcaster's recent comments regarding Seth Rollins going down as greater than Shawn Michaels when all is said and done and, following that train of thought further, has put under the microscope how others in the Rollins generation will project by the time their careers are done. Given that Doc wrote the book on the all-time greatest of the WrestleMania Era, thinking about where the likes of Styles, Rollins, Reigns, Ambrose, Owens, etc. would rank in comparison to peers of similar skill sets is fascinating to him. Perhaps you'll find his analysis on the matter interesting as well; he brought in the help of an M.D./PhD with a love for analytics. Doc will also go "Around the Wrestling World" this week to look at the most intriguing current events in WWE.
