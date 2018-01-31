





The Doc Says...WWE Royal Rumble, Its Immediate Aftermath, and WrestleMania 34 (w/ Rich Latta and The Eternal Optimist

Jan 31, 2018 - 9:12:12 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: What do you expect from Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles along the Road to WrestleMania and at WrestleMania?





This week, The Doc is joined by LOP's Rich Latta and Dave Fenichel for a spirited discussion about the 2018 Royal Rumble. The pair join the program after each Big 4 PPV, but there has never been such harmony among the trio before this show. Simply put, the Rumbles were great and, since the Sunday night showcase was built around the battle royals, the event by default was about as universally praised a major WWE special as any in recent memory. Nevertheless, controversy did reign supreme at night's end, as Ronda Rousey's debut, in the minds of some, overshadowed Asuka's historic victory in the first all-female Rumble. The trio weigh in, share their thoughts on the show from top to bottom, debate whether or not the men's Rumble was the greatest ever, sprinkle in a few NXT Takeover tidbits, and run down what all the major players will likely be doing at WrestleMania 34.