Radio
The Doc Says...WWE PPV Year-in-Review (Part 1), Royal Rumble, New Ways to Consume WWE Content
By The Doc
Dec 20, 2017 - 8:39:08 AM
QUESTION OF THE DAY: If there was one thing that you could have changed about WWE in 2017, what would it have been?
This week, The Doc is joined by LOP's newest columnist and regular Doc Says guest, Rich Latta, as well as Latta's One Nation Radio co-host, James Boyd, to tackle a variety of topics from the world of professional wrestling, including but not limited to the first in a two-part discussion about WWE pay-per-views in 2017 in such a way that sets the table for the major talking points heading into 2018. The strength of the WWE product in the Network era has been its PPVs, so what pertinent talking points can we draw from exploring the quality and the trends exhibited by WWE's PPV offerings in 2017? We'll also look into the crystal ball to the upcoming WrestleMania Season – which is a very tricky one given the rumors of the Lesnar matches at both the Rumble and Mania 34. Doc also presents to the ONR co-hosts an alternative way to consume WWE programming moving forward that might be a little bit more palatable for diehard enthusiasts.
