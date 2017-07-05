

The Doc Says..."WWE Great Balls of Fire: Silly Name For A Stacked Card" (5-Star Preview)

By The Doc Jul 5, 2017 - 7:59:03 AM





QUESTION OF THE DAY: What's next for Samoa Joe after Sunday's PPV?





This week, The Doc is once again in the path of WWE's game of pay-per-view roulette, so he'll previewing what promises to be a very engaging Raw brand PPV in Great Balls of Fire. Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe are on a fascinating collision course; fascinating for several reasons, not the least of which is the manner in which the feud has been booked but also the intriguing thought of the forthcoming match's format (i.e. to go Beast Mode or not to go Beast Mode, that is the question). Raw's depth has filled the rest of the card quite nicely as well, so there will be a lot to discuss!